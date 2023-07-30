I always took over from Diya – Abdulsalami

A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said he always took over duty post from the late Lt. Gen Oladipo Diya during…

A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said he always took over duty post from the late Lt. Gen Oladipo Diya during their service in the Nigerian Army.

Gen. Abdulsalami made this known yesterday while paying glowing tribute to the late Diya who was laid to rest at his country home in Odogbolu, Ogun State.

He described Diya as a dependable and professional colleague, saying that “I had always been the one taking over from him whenever he (Diya) was leaving such office for another.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, said as an accomplished military general, the late Chief of Defence Staff gave his all for the protection of the territorial integrity of the country as well as the preservation of the unity of the country, saying that he left behind rich legacies of selflessness, utmost diligence and deep sense of dedication to generation coming behind.

The president, at the funeral service held for Diya at Cathedral Church of St Paul, Odogbolu, described the late general as a very resourceful military strategist, an epitome of courage, bravery, discipline and integrity who was selfless with his contribution and service to his father land, Nigeria.

Diya, who was the Chief of Defence Staff under the military junta of the late Gen. Sani Abacha, died on March 26 at the age of 79.

