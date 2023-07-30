Arewa youths condemn call for Bichi’s resignation

Arewa Youth Federation, an umbrella body of youths from 19 northern states, has condemned calls for the resignation of the Director General of the Department…

Arewa Youth Federation, an umbrella body of youths from 19 northern states, has condemned calls for the resignation of the Director General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Mallam Yusuf Magaji Bichi, over unfounded allegations.

National coordinator of the group, Malam Kabir Muhammad, in a statement yesterday described those behind the call as “paid agents who can do anything for money including selling their birthright.”

“Let it be abundantly clear that Arewa Civil Society Organisations (ACSO) does not exist neither does it have the mandate of the people it pretends to represent.

“As the authentic representatives of our people, we distance ourselves from their threats. The DSS boss and his team are doing a nice job and we stand in solidarity with them.”

