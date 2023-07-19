Bride removes gown to escape as bandits attack wedding convoy

A bride in Niger State recently removed her wedding gown and ran kilometers in the bush to escape abduction by bandits who attacked them while…

A bride in Niger State recently removed her wedding gown and ran kilometers in the bush to escape abduction by bandits who attacked them while she was being taken to her matrimonial home.

City & Crime gathered that the bride was being taken from a village in Paikoro LGA to Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro LGA, when bandits attacked their convoy around Kaffin-Koro in Paikoro LGA.

A sister of the bride, who didn’t want her name mentioned, told City & Crime that, “We were taking the bride to Kuta from my village. When we were approaching Kaffin-Koro, we were attacked by bandits.

“My sister was wearing her wedding gown in one of the cars behind. She quickly removed it. The bandits started chasing us in the bush. Two of the bride’s friends were kidnapped but they later escaped. The wedding couldn’t be held again. The wedding was postponed.”

Both the bride and the groom refused to speak about the incident, but sources close to them said they were terrified.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...