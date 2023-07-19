Reps probe alleged non-remittance of N2trn, other taxes by NNPCL

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated its committee on finance (when constituted) to investigate the alleged non-remittance of N2trn and other due taxes by the…

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated its committee on finance (when constituted) to investigate the alleged non-remittance of N2trn and other due taxes by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited into the federation account.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Uduak Odudoh who said the Federation Account Allocation Committee had severally accused the NNPCL of allegedly short-changing it by refusing to pay over N2trn to the Federation Account from crude sales, royalties and taxes.

He said the NNPCL had averred that the Federal Government owed it over N4trn of subsidy payments, power debt and other sundry charges and therefore would not remit until the debts were recovered.

He said the non-remittance accusation and counter-accusation were tantamount to a calculated attempt to disrespect and downplay the collective intelligence of Nigerians.

