Ex-Gov Shema visits incumbent, Radda

A former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, visited the incumbent Governor, Dikko Radda, at the Government House on Tuesday.

Shema, who was the Governor of Katsina State from 2007 to 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), paid the courtesy visit with his team.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Digital Media, Isah Miqdad, said the former governor said the essence of his visit was to congratulate Radda over his successful inauguration as governor.

Shema said that Katsina State needed people like Radda to make progress, even as he praised his efforts “towards bringing the state back to its normal.”

In his remarks, Governor Radda thanked the former governor for the visit and congratulated him on the contribution he made in ensuring that the last elections were successful.

