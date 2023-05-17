BREAKING: Trust TV wins Best Television Show at BON Award

Trust TV (owned by Media Trust Group) has won the Best Television Show (English Language) at the inaugural edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA).…

Trust TV (owned by Media Trust Group) has won the Best Television Show (English Language) at the inaugural edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA).

Law and Order, a weekly programme, edged out Channels Television’s Politics Today and ARISE TV’s Morning Show to win the category at the event which held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Five programmes were nominated in the category which Trust TV won.

Daily Trust reports that broadcast professionals and platforms were shortlisted for 19 award categories across radio and television.

Trust TV earned three nominations, with its reporters, Zainab Bala and Ibrahim Yusuf, nominated in the Newscaster of the Year (Television) category.

The station earned a nomination in the Best Television Production in Documentary/Feature (English Language) for its documentary titled ‘Kidnapped’.

Other nominees included Channels TV, Arise TV, NTA, Silverbird TV, Liberty TV, Galaxy TV, Cool FM and Raypower FM.

According to the organisers, the entries were screened by a panel headed by Emeka Mba, a former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Trust TV is available on Channel 164 on StarTimes and streams live across social media.