BON nominates Trust TV for Broadcasting Awards

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has nominated Trust TV (owned by Media Trust Group) for the inaugural edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA)…

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has nominated Trust TV (owned by Media Trust Group) for the inaugural edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) in the various categories.

The award show will be held on May 17.

Daily Trust reports that broadcast professionals and platforms were shortlisted for 19 award categories across radio and television.

Trust TV earned three nominations, with its reporters, Zainab Bala and Ibrahim Yusuf, nominated in the Newscaster of the Year (Television) category. The station earned a nomination in the Best Television Production in Documentary/Feature (English Language) for its documentary titled ‘Kidnapped’.

Other nominees included Channels TV, Arise TV, NTA, Silverbird TV, Liberty TV, Galaxy TV, Cool FM and Raypower FM.

Meanwhile, the BON has called on members of the public to vote for their preferred nominees in the various award categories.

The unveiling of the nominees and call for votes were contained in a statement yesterday by the TNBA steering committee headed by Guy Murray-Bruce, President of the Silverbird Group.

These are sequel to the completion of a rigorous shortlisting process by the TNBA Judges’ Panel headed by Emeka Mba, a former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The steering committee urged members of the public to vote for their beloved broadcast professionals and platforms.

It noted that each voter is allowed a total of 100 votes which he/she is free to deploy as preferred when voting for nominees across categories.