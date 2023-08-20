BREAKING: Spain beat England to lift first Women’s World Cup trophy

Spain have defeated England in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to lift their first trophy. Olga Carmona’s 29-minute strike was the…

Spain have defeated England in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to lift their first trophy.

Olga Carmona’s 29-minute strike was the difference in the breathtaking encounter on Sunday.

The Spanish women held on to see the game to the end as England tried in vain to crawl back into the game.

Reigning two-times Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was dropped from Spain’s starting line-up for the final against an unchanged England in Sydney.

The Barcelona attacking midfielder was replaced by teenage club colleague Salma Paralluelo in the only change from the side which beat Sweden 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Putellas’s tournament has never really got going as she struggles to regain form and fitness after a serious knee injury.

England coach Sarina Wiegman resisted the temptation to recall Chelsea attacker Lauren James after her two-game ban ended.

James was named on the bench as Wiegman named an unchanged side from the one that defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals.

