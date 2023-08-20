PRP: War with Niger not in Nigeria’s interest

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has urged President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to avoid military action against Niger…

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has urged President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to avoid military action against Niger Republic.

The party in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Falalu Bello, said war would destabilize the entire Sahelian region and could lead to the spread of violence and instability to other countries in the West African sub-region.

The PRP also noted that the recent tension between Nigeria and Niger is avoidable and should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

It expressed confidence that Nigeria and ECOWAS will resolve the issue with Niger peacefully through dialogue without bloodshed.

The statement reads, “The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) considers it pertinent to urge President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) not to go to war with the Niger Republic.

“The PRP views war as not in the interests of Nigeria, Niger and ECOWAS. War would destabilize the entire Sahelian region and could lead to the spread of violence and instability to other countries in the West African subregion.

“There exists an excellent neighborliness and good relationship between the two countries that are closely linked economically culturally and geographically, and it will be tragic if these relationships for centuries are spoilt.

“Niger Republic depends on Nigeria for trade and investment, and Nigeria depends on Niger for some products. A war would disrupt this economic interdependence and harm both countries.

“The PRP notes that the recent skirmishes between Nigeria and the Niger Republics are avoidable and should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

“The PRP strongly urges President Tinubu, as the present ECOWAS Chairman, to painstakingly pursue dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the imbroglio in the Republic of Niger and to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that could lead to war.

“We urge President Tinubu to focus on addressing the challenges facing Nigerians, including insecurity, extreme poverty, and unemployment, among others.

“Finally, the PRP remains confident that Nigeria and the ECOWAS will resolve the issue at stake with the Niger Republic peacefully through dialogue without bloodshed.”

