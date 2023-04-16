BREAKING: INEC voids declaration of Binani as winner, summons REC to Abuja

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of the Adamawa State governorship election. The commission announced this in a statement issued on…

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of the Adamawa State governorship election.

The commission announced this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Hudu Ari, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC), had declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, aka Binani, as winner of the election under controversial circumstances.

But Barr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, overruled him and ordered suspension of the collation.

“The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.”

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended. The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.”

