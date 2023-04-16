PDP agent calls for arrest of Adamawa REC

Idi Hong, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa, has called for the…

Idi Hong, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa, has called for the arrest of Ari Hudu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Hong made the call after Ari declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, winner of the 2023 gubernatorial poll.

“The REC must be arrested over this needless controversy. He lacks the power to do this,” Hong said.

Results were being expected from 10 of the 20 Local Government Areas where the election held when the REC made the announcement.

Professor Mohammed Mele, the returning officer, had earlier adjourned the collation till 11am.

But the REC made his way to the hall to make the pronouncement and departed immediately.

The returning officer was nowhere in sight when the REC made the announcement which triggered confusion.

The results being expected are from:

1.Madagali

2.Michika

3.Mubi North

4.Mubi South

5.Gombi

6.Toungo

7.Numan

8.Mayo Belwa

9.Guyuk

10.Girei