Adamawa: Police bar journalists from INEC collation centre

Police officers attached to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Adamawa have barred journalists from entering the state collation centre.

Journalists, who were already accredited for both presidential and gubernatorial elections, were shocked when they were turned away by policemen.

According to them, they have their lists of accredited journalists which they will later call to enter the collation centre.

Out correspondent learnt from sources that there is an attempt to move the INEC collation centre from the bank road to Dougerei.

This led to a series of protests by the PDP supporters who vowed to resist any attempt to tamper with the governorship election results.

As of the time of filing this report, some of the collation officers were already in the collation centre while the sorting of votes was in progress.