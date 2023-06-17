✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Top Story

BREAKING: Angry Students block major Zamfara road over colleagues’ abduction

Some students are currently protesting in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, over the abduction of five of their colleagues. The protesters, who are mainly students of…

Some students are currently protesting in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, over the abduction of five of their colleagues.

The protesters, who are mainly students of Federal University, Gusau, have blocked the Zaria-Sokoto highway, leaving motorists and passengers trapped.

Zamfara is one of the states affected by banditry.

Details later…

