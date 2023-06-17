BREAKING: Angry Students block major Zamfara road over colleagues’ abduction

Some students are currently protesting in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, over the abduction of five of their colleagues. The protesters, who are mainly students of…

Some students are currently protesting in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, over the abduction of five of their colleagues.

The protesters, who are mainly students of Federal University, Gusau, have blocked the Zaria-Sokoto highway, leaving motorists and passengers trapped.

Zamfara is one of the states affected by banditry.

Details later…

