Zamfara APC Kicks As Police Barricade Matawalle’s Houses

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the invasion and vandalisation of the immediate past Governor of the state, Bello Matawalle’s houses in Gusau and Maradun by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and police.

Daily Trust earlier reported that the security agents on Friday invaded ex-governor’s residences, carting away some vehicles.

Reacting in a statement, Yusuf Idris Gusau, APC publicity secretary in the state, described the action as “archaic, barbaric, brutal, and unacceptable”

“The unlawful invasion is a gross violation of the sacred provisions of sections 34, 35, 37, 41, 42 and 43 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“What exactly might have warranted the invasion still remains a mystery to the good people of Zamfara state. If the government thinks it has any case against the former Governor why not charge him to court instead of resorting to such barbaric and uncivilized means?

“We call on the Nigerian Police Force and Department of State Service (DSS) as a matter of urgency, to take a decisive stand against this misadventure by Zamfara state Government and the perpetrators must be identified and made to face the dire consequences of their action.

“To say the least, the action which is said to have been directed by Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal is archaic, barbaric, brutal, unacceptable and an illegal trespass on the former governor’s property in Gusau and his home town Maradun,” he said.

While questioning if there is any law that warranted the security operatives to invade any citizen’s property, he said the action was politically-motivated, adding that those behind it should be arrested and prosecuted.

“There is no law in the country that gave the police, the DSS or any other security outfit the right to, without notice nor warrant, invade on any citizen’s property.

“Similarly, no governor of a state under whatever guise, reason, or purpose has the right to, without notice invade on other people’s property.

“The police and the DSS in Zamfara acted in error and can be accused of being political in their actions, which we want an immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to direct for an immediate investigation and prosecution of those who carried out the illegal act of breaking into the two residences of Zamfara State APC leader and former Governor Bello Matawalle.

“Currently, the Police have barricaded roads to his Gusau residence and police have been stationed in all the residences,” Gusau said.

The Zamafar APC further called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to wade into the matter and stop the security personnel from further invasion.

“We also call on the Inspector General of Police to direct the immediate arrest of the stationed police officers and verify why they were deployed.”

“The former governor has several times said he has nothing to hide anywhere, but legal means must be deployed before carrying out any action against him or his property.

“We urge the police and all sister security agencies and their agents to trade political grounds with caution as we cannot condone such action, especially in our dear state, which has deteriorating security challenges,” Gusau added.

