Bandits kill doctor, abduct family members in Zamfara

Bandits on Monday killed a medical doctor and abducted 10 people including members of the slain doctor’s family in an attack on Jangebe community, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents said the armed men stormed the community around 1am and began to fire shots from several directions.

Jangebe community has suffered series of abductions. From January to date, there have been at least four cases of bandits’ invasions of the community according to the residents.

In February 2021, more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted from a secondary school in the community.

In December 2022, the family members of a lawmaker representing Talata Mafara LGA were kidnapped in the community.

In the Monday’s attack, the criminals broke the wall of the doctor’s house to gain entrance. They reportedly shot him dead immediately they forced themselves into the house and took away his family members and some other residents in the neighborhood. They also burnt a military vehicle near the victim’s residence.

“We are battling to come to terms with what would have led to the killing of the medical doctor. The whole community was thrown into mourning because the doctor had been very helpful to us.

“Some residents reported hearing a heated argument between the armed men over the killing of the doctor. We heard a voice of one of them scolding those who shot dead the doct,” a resident, Hamza, told our correspondent.

The spokesman of the state police command ASP Yazid Abubakar could not be reached for comment.

