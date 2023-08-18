Brace up for post-election activities, Ganduje tells APC supporters

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has charged the support groups under the party to prepare for an…

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has charged the support groups under the party to prepare for an all year round post-election activities.

Ganduje stated this while hosting the leadership of the management team of Amalgamated APC Support Groups led by Dr. Maryam Yunusa Danjaki that paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja.

He emphasised that political party activities must not be limited to party primaries or general elections alone.

The chairman said plans were underway to engage the support groups in numerous post-election activities including organising workshops and other outdoor activities through which they can effectively participate in the party programmes and other government activities as the ruling party in Nigeria.

