FRSC boss orders nationwide clampdown on rickety vehicles

Corps Marshall, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has ordered the immediate clampdown on all rickety vehicles across the country.

The Corps’ Public Enlightenment Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, in a statement Thursday, said the clampdown order followed a trending video of an old vehicle with mechanical issues plying the expressway.

He said the back tyre of the rickety vehicle was off and the vehicle was being controlled by the driver with three worn out tyres.

Kazeem said the corps marshal has ordered the immediate clampdown on the vehicle and the arrest of the owner in line with its responsibility to ensure safety of all road users.

