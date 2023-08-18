‘1,680 school children kidnapped in Nigeria since 2014’

More than 1,680 schoolchildren have been kidnapped in Nigeria since the 2014 abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in Borno State, Save the Children has…

A statement from the organisation Thursday said its new data analysis revealed that attacks on schools have been continuing out of the spotlight.

It said in addition to the abductions, over 180 school children were killed and nearly 90 injured in 70 attacks between April 2014 and December 2022, with an estimated 60 school staff kidnapped and 14 killed.

The statement said 25 school buildings were reportedly destroyed during that period, with the majority of the attacks taking place in North-West Nigeria (49 attacks), followed by North-Central Nigeria (11 attacks).

It said in the aftermath of attacks, children and communities are left traumatised, and the majority do not receive psychological support.

Save the Children said its staff found, during focus group discussions with affected communities, that many children were too scared to return to school, adding, “One girl, who survived the Chibok school attack, said: “I am afraid of being a victim some other day and afraid of dying or rape by the insurgents”.

Famari Barro, Country Director at Save the Children Nigeria, said more needs to be done to prevent attacks but also to support children and their families in the aftermath.

