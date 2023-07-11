Boy remanded for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

A Shari’a court sitting in Kano, Kano State, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a…

A Shari’a court sitting in Kano, Kano State, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a six-year-old girl.

The Khadi, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, ordered the remand pending a medical report on the victim and adjourned to August 2, for sentencing following a guilty plea entered by the boy.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abideen, told the court that the defendant about a week ago at the Rangaza Quarters, Kano, lured the girl (who are tenants in the defendant’s house) to her grandmother’s room and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, he said, was taken to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for medical examination. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...