Suspected phone thief lynched in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the burning to death of a suspected mobile phone thief by a mob in Warri.

DSP Bright Edafe, the command’s spokesman, who confirmed the killing to City & Crime in a phone chat did not, however, give details of the incident.

However, City & Crime gathered that the unidentified man was burnt to death by youths at Eburu Junction on Eboh Road, Okumagba Layout, Warri.

The suspect was alleged to belong to a gang of handset snatchers terrorising the Eboh Road axis to the Warri Garage.

A witness said that the suspect, alongside his two gang members, encountered a gallant young man who refused to let go of his handset.

The witness explained that angered by the man’s bravery, one of the gang members shot at him but that luckily the bullets did not hit him.

He explained that when the young man raised the alarm, the assailants ran away but that the victim was apprehended and set on fire with tyres.

