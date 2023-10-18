Borno lawmaker’s daughter murdered at home

A daughter of a House of Assembly Member representing Ngala LGA of Borno State, Amma Buwa, has been murdered in her matrimonial home around Gidan…

A daughter of a House of Assembly Member representing Ngala LGA of Borno State, Amma Buwa, has been murdered in her matrimonial home around Gidan Dembe area of Maiduguri.

Circumstances surrounding her death are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

A family source told our correspondent that the incident happened around 6:30pm on Tuesday, when the husband was said to have left the compound for prayers at a nearby mosque.

“Her husband found her dead body in the house with her legs tied behind her back. There was a sign that she was strangled. The husband said her found their two-year-old child crying beside her lifeless body,” the source said.

Police arrest inspector shooting for fun in Lagos market

Activist seeks order restraining EFCC chairman from functioning

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the corpse was initially taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for autopsy before it was returned to the victim’s father’s house for burial.

“Her janaiza (burial) took place at 777 Housing Estate by in Maiduguri. May her soul rest in peace,” One of her relatives, Sabiu Abdullahi, said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shatambaya, confirmed receiving a report on the murder, but said the police could not immediately ascertain who committed the crime.

“However, the police have already commenced a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances sorrounding the killing as well as arrest and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...