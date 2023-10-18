Activist seeks order restraining EFCC chairman from functioning

A human rights activist, Maxwel Opara has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes…

A human rights activist, Maxwel Opara has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, from carrying out the functions of the commission.

Opara, in an an originating summons which has President Bola Tinubu, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the EFCC and Olukoyede defendants, is contending that the latter is not qualified to hold the office.

He also requested the court to set aside the appointment made by the president for being in breach of Section 2 (1) (a)(iii) of the EFCC Act.

He argued further that Olukoyede, not being a serving or a retired member of any government security or law enforcement agencies not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent, canmot be validly appointed to hold the office of the EFCC.

Other reliefs include, “A declaration that the sole qualification of being a legal practitioner cannot be equated to be the same with the rank of any government security or law enforcement agent in Nigeria without formal enrolment into same.

“A declaration that the 4th Defendant (Olukoyede), who is not an active nor a retired security agent or law enforcement agent but a legal practitioner of not less than 22 years’ Post-call with 6 years’ experience of rendering administrative services within the commission is not qualified to be appointed as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission who by Law shall be the Chief Executive and Accounting Officer of the Commission.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing.

