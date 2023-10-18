Police arrest inspector shooting for fun in Lagos market  

A Police Inspector identified as Istifanus Kwanchi has been arrested on the orders of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, for allegedly firing…

A Police Inspector identified as Istifanus Kwanchi has been arrested on the orders of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, for allegedly firing shots at the popular Ladipo market in the Mushin area of the state.

The mobile Police Inspector was seen in a viral video firing repeatedly into the air to celebrate the reopening of the auto parts market.

The state government had in September 2023 shut down four markets: Ladipo, Agbado Oke-Odo, Oyingno and Alayabiagba markets over environmental infractions.

Ladipo market was recently reopened after weeks of closure in line with the state government’s directive.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the inspector in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

“The police officer in this video, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving with the Mobile Police (MOPOL), has been brought in for appropriate disciplinary actions. @LagosPoliceNG condemns in its entirety all forms of unprofessional and unethical behaviour,” he wrote.

He said that CP Owohunwa had ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against the officer for his “unprofessional, unethical and dangerous behaviour.”

The police assured members of the public that the Command would not tolerate any form of deviant behaviour from its officers and men, while those found culpable would be dealt with accordingly.

The police had on Tuesday vowed to probe the viral video, with the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, saying, “We will identify the man with AK-47 and do the needful. Thanks.”

