Barau greets Senate Leader, Bamidele, at 60

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, CON, has felicitated the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB)...

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, CON, has felicitated the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB), on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, described the lawmaker as a patriotic Nigerian, a legal icon and a straightforward politician who is passionate about the stability and development of the country.

The Deputy President of the Senate recalled how Senator Bamidele while chairing the Senate Committee on Judiciary during the last assembly, worked immensely to address the challenges bedeviling the judiciary. He described the lawmaker as an asset to the country.

“He is an excellent legislator and an asset to the country. He promotes stability, unity and peaceful co-existence in the country at all times.

“I pray to God to give our brand-new sexagenarian long life, sound health and prosperity for him to continue the good things he is doing for the people of Ekiti Central, Ekiti State and the country as a whole,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...