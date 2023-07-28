Manchester United reject West Ham £20m bid for Harry Maguire

Listen To Trust Radio Live Manchester United have rejected a £20million offer for Harry Maguire from West Ham. According to The Athletic, the Hammers are…

Manchester United have rejected a £20million offer for Harry Maguire from West Ham.

According to The Athletic, the Hammers are unlikely to pursue the move further due to Maguire’s wage demands. He currently earns in the region of £190,000 per week.

Daily Mail reported that the centre back also wants to stay and fight for his place, despite being replaced as United captain this week by Bruno Fernandes.

Maguire is in a fight with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof for a place in the team as one of the two starting centre backs.

On his decision to take the captaincy off Maguire, Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, said: “I think everyone can understand that for a player it’s a disappointment but it can work out very good for the team and for Harry.

“He’s an important player. We need four centre backs minimum. You have seen last season we played so many games and we are really pleased to have Harry in our squad.

“We need more than 11 players. We need that competition so he can fight for a place in the team. He has potential and it’s up to him to get his position. Now we can focus more on his role. A centre back has to communicate and organise. It’s a big area where you have to perform as a centre half, there is prevention that you have to come into action.”

Since Maguire joined United in an £80m move from Leicester City in 2019, he has been repeatedly criticised by fans.

Following the arrival of Martinez last summer, he was dropped by Ten Hag. But he’s managed to maintain his international starting spot under Gareth Southgate.

