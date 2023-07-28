NSCDC deploys more Agro-Rangers to protect farmers in Plateau

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered the immediate deployment of more personnel of the Agro-Rangers unit to Mangu LGA for effective protection of farmers, farmlands, and all agro-allied investments in the agrarian communities.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, he announced this during his visit to the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwamg, commiserating with him on the attack in Mangu which claimed lives and displaced members of the community.

He decried the recurring killings in some parts of the state and assured the governor that the NSCDC was ready to synergise with other security agencies to put an end to the crisis in the affected areas.

“Your Excellency, we are in Jos because of the recent killings in Mangu LGA.

“We sympathise with you and the entire people of the affected communities and I want to assure you that we will redouble our effort and synergise with other security agencies to end the crisis.

“I have ordered immediate deployment of more personnel to strengthen security, especially the Agro Rangers unit for the protection of farmers, their farmlands and all agricultural assets”, he said.

In his response, Gov. Mutfwamg commended the gallantry of the officers and men of Plateau State Command, adding that the activities of its Agro Rangers personnel in preventing further farmers/herders clashes could not be overemphasized.

He assured the CG of the state government’s support and cooperation with the NSCDC.

Also, the Corps helmsman visited the palace of the Mangu traditional Head, the Mishkagham Mwaghavul, HRH John Hirse, assuring that the Corps would redouble its efforts by deploying more personnel to the flash points in various districts.

He stated that the effort is to help protect farmers on and off their farmlands to guarantee food security and prevent food shortages.

He charged the Royal Father to enlighten the good people of the land to report suspicious activities.