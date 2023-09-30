Bandits gun down resident, kidnap 19 others in Kaduna

An attack by bandits on Anguwar Makeri, under the Anguwaku community, in Kufana Chiefdom of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has claimed the…

An attack by bandits on Anguwar Makeri, under the Anguwaku community, in Kufana Chiefdom of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has claimed the life of a villager while about 19 villagers, mostly women, have been reportedly abducted.

Tanimu Makaddas, the secretary for the community, who confirmed the incident, stated that the attackers arrived in the community around 12:00 am on Saturday.

It was learnt that the abductors have not contacted tbe victims’ families.

Makkadas identified the deceased victim as Kukah Yari, while one Abuki Dogo was injured.

The kidnapped individuals include: Yakubu Abba, Basiru Maiwada, Keziya Silas, Peace Silas, Lami Istifanus, Habila Musa, Bege Liazarus, Joshua Abuki, Juliana Habila, Stelah Yohanna, Genesis Ezikiel, Deborah Ezikiel, Salomi Dutse, Rifkatu Zaphaniah, Tamar Liazarus, Ejah Habila, Rejoice Ezikeil, Catharine Silas, and Gundu Rubu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mansir Hassan, said he was driving when our correspondent contacted him on the phone and promised to call back, but he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

