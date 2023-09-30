FG partners UAE on humanitarian, poverty alleviation support programmes

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its readiness to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by contributing to every effort that will…

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its readiness to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by contributing to every effort that will lead to a reduction of humanitarian crisis, as well as eradicate poverty in Nigeria by 2030.

UAE’s ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, made this known when he received the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu in his office, a statement by the minister’s media aide said.

The envoy who described Nigeria as “my country” said, “I am very committed to Nigeria because I am representing the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria. Nigerians are the nicest people I have ever met.”

He promised to convey the request to support the federal government initiative in tackling hunger, poverty and humanitarian challenges facing the country to the necessary authorities, assuring that the partnership would work.

He invited the minister to attend the UN Climate Change Cop 28 to be hosted by the government of the UAE, explaining that the meeting would bring together world leaders committed to tackle issue around climate change, which has led to natural disasters and exposed many to humanitarian crises and poverty.

The minister said her visit to the ambassador was a follow-up to the discussion she had with the UAE government at the UNGA meeting.

She said the Nigeria -UAE bilateral cooperation made the two countries recognise their areas of common comparative advantages.

