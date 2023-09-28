FG declares public holiday for independence celebration

The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 2nd 2023 as a public holiday in commemoration of the Nation’s 63rd independence celebration. The Minister of Interior,…

The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 2nd 2023 as a public holiday in commemoration of the Nation’s 63rd independence celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

In a statement by Oluwatoyin Akinlade, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, the Minister assured Nigerians of the government’s continued commitment to tackling challenges facing the country.

While noting that it was a known fact that difficult socio-economic and security challenges are global, he said Nigeria was not isolated.

The Minister however said that the government was daily making efforts to confront these varied and numerous challenges with all the might available until respite comes.

Dr Tunji-Ojo reiterated that the eminent position of Nigeria in the comity of Nations and the greatness ahead of the country is achievable if Nigerians all work together in unity.

Dr Olubunmi stated that; “our warm welcoming spirit and love, as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black Nation in the world being Africa’s pride and a beacon of hope for the Renewed Hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

While wishing the citizens a memorable independence celebration, the Minister recalls that our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in Faith, Tribe,Tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which is being enjoyed today.

The Minister assured that: “This administration through the ‘Renew Hope Agenda’ will ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, as a befitting tribute to our heroes’ past.”

