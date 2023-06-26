Bandits abduct 3 farmers, rustle 60 cows in Kaduna

Bandits have abducted three farmers in Taka-Lafiya community in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State. City & Crime also learnt that 60 cows were rustled…

Bandits have abducted three farmers in Taka-Lafiya community in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

City & Crime also learnt that 60 cows were rustled by the bandits in Gidan-Makeri, a neighbouring village.

A resident of Kagarko, Adamu Jamilu, who confirmed the two incidents to our reporter through telephone on Sunday, said the three farmers were working on their farms when the bandits picked them up.

He explained that family members of the victims raised alarm around 6pm when they did not return from the farm.

He further said that the families and others immediately mobilised to the farm where they found their hoes and the motorcycle they went with.

Jamilu said a contact was yet to be established with the abductors since Saturday.

There was no response from the Kaduna State Police Command on the incidents.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...