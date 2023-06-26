Minna emir suspends Sallah durbar over banditry

The Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, has suspended the forthcoming Eid el-Kabir durbar in his emirate to sympathise with the victims of banditry…

The Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, has suspended the forthcoming Eid el-Kabir durbar in his emirate to sympathise with the victims of banditry in the emirate, especially those who are still in the captivity of bandits.

Recall that Paikoro, Munya and Shiroro LGAs of Niger State that form part of Minna Emirate have been witnessing attacks by bandits, with the latest being on Kaffin-Koro and adjoining communities in Paikoro LGA, where dozens of farmers abducted since March this year are still being held captive.

The Kimiyan Minna, Alhaji Yusuf Tanko Kuta, confirmed on a Prestige FM Radio, “Tsalle Daya”, that the emirate had concluded arrangements to hold the annual Sallah durbar when the emir ordered for its suspension, saying that dozens of his subjects in rural areas that were kidnapped were still in captivity.

Kuta said, “You would recall that some months ago bandits attacked Kaffin-Koro and adjoining communities during which people were kidnapped. As we speak, those that were kidnapped are still in captivity; they have not been rescued.

“And recently, the abductors released a video which went viral in which the world saw how those innocent people were being treated and dehumanised. So, the emir feels the pain even though people complained that the emirate council had not held Sallah durbar for years now. But as a leader with a good mind, His Royal Highness feels it won’t be good of him holding durbar when poor farmers from his domain are being held captive for months.”

He further said that the emir was being briefed regularly by district heads on the security situation in the banditry-invested communities in his emirate which were all put into consideration before the durbar was suspended.

When contacted by City & Crime, the spokesman of Minna Metro Security Watch, a security outfit formed by the emir to support the conventional security agencies in the fight against security challenges in the emirate, Musa Adamu Maikudi Achaza (Hadimi Minna), said the emir had lived with the pain of how his people had been attacked regularly by bandits.

He said some of the abductees who were still in captivity while some were killed were among the emir’s traditional soldiers who took care of the horses used for the durbar.

He further said, “You can imagine the emir going on to hold the Sallah durbar when these people from the rural areas who are always part and parcel of his Sallah durbar are now captives while some have even been killed. It would amount to the emir celebrating on their graves. The public should understand what the emir feels.

