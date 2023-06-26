Abuja ICAN to build members’ capacity

The newly elected 13th Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Abuja District, Mr Adeyemi Adesanya (FCA), has said that one of…

The newly elected 13th Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Abuja District, Mr Adeyemi Adesanya (FCA), has said that one of his major goals is to build the capacity of his members to take the profession to a greater level.

Adesanya disclosed this at his investiture on Friday.

He said, “During this administration, we will aggressively engage in capacity building of our members in various organisations by collaborating in seminars, training and workshops. We would also encourage our members to attend the mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme and conferences at national and zonal levels.”

The 59th President of ICAN, Dr Innocent Iweka Okwuosa, who performed the swearing in ceremony, said the Abuja District of ICAN which was established in 1991 had grown and was one of the largest in the country.

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein, urged the new executive members to uphold the standard of the accounting profession to ensure that the institute was held in high esteem.

The Chairman of the occasion, Engr Dr Muhammad Yakubu, tasked the new executives to uphold the tenets of the accounting profession and take it to greater heights.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...