AY apologises to Davido over ‘insulting’ joke about singer

Iconic Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun simply known as AY, has apologised to his colleague in the entertainment industry, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido over his comment at a recent comedy show in Warri, Delta State.

During the show, AY mentioned that he had been trying to have children for years despite the fact that Warri men have ‘huge manhoods’ but it took him years to have two children. However, according to the funny man it took Davido who has a ‘little manhood’ fathered several children.

AY’s statement has since gone viral in the Nigerian digital space. But he apologised to his younger colleague saying, “I am so sorry for telling that joke the way it came out in Warri. I shouldn’t even call it a joke anymore. It wasn’t funny like it was during my tour of the US and Canada, and you have every right to be angry after seeing how the blogs used it.

“Please know that it is always a learning experience for all of us in the entertainment business. I deserve any backlash or negative thoughts coming my way for the joke that was badly delivered in Warri. So, no excuses at all, my Aburo (younger brother). No reason am. I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido”.

While responding to the apology Davido simply said with a love emoji, “Nothing spoil baba mi,” via his social media account.

