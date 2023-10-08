‘You Goofed’, Ex-Minister Dalung Accuses Tinubu Of Falling Into Trap Of Subsidy Racketeers

Former Minister of Sports and Youth, Solomon Dalung, has accused President Bola Tinubu of falling prey to fuel subsidy criminals. Dalung said this in a…

Former Minister of Sports and Youth, Solomon Dalung, has accused President Bola Tinubu of falling prey to fuel subsidy criminals.

Dalung said this in a recent interview with Trust Radio, while giving a review of the current administration.

“He goofed full-time by playing into the hands of subsidy racketeers, by making the statement that subsidy was gone. And Nigerians have not recovered from that trauma,” Dalung said.

He, however, said Tinubu should reintroduce 50 percent if it is necessary to remove subsidies.

The ex-minister also said that Tinubu must defend Naira, “because allowing the Naira to float, is just like sending a soldier to go to war naked”.

The former minister urged the president to save the lives of Nigerians and redeem his name as they can no longer sacrifice for the future, due to his economic policies that “doesn’t have a human face”.

Dalung argued that people are in hardship and dying of hunger due to current hardship facing the nation that needs to be addressed.

He said, “The promise that Nigerians can sacrifice for the future is unattainable, and it makes him look like a wicked leader, he must redeem his name because people are dying of hunger and you are asking them to sacrifice. So if they sacrifice and all die, who will see the future?”.

“He needs to save lives first, before he talks about economic policies, His economic policies should have a human face. Otherwise he will end up like Buhari,” he said.

