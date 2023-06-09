Attacks in Plateau pure genocide – Gov Mutfwang

The governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that 8% of the attacks in the state is pure genocide....

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that 80 per cent of the attacks in the state is pure genocide.

Mutfwang stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The governor, however, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is willing to address the crisis in the state.

Caleb Mutfwang said that over fifteen communities were attacked and over 30,000 people were displaced.

He said, “It is a problem that has built up over the years. The most important thing is that there is a breakdown of trust at both intra-community and inter community levels. Eventually non-state actors who have the weapon of violence came into the situation and further escalated the situation.

“A lot of people who have not been fully identified are coming into the frame. So there are a lot of attacks and counter attacks. But by and large in Plateau State I can tell you that 80 per cent of the situation is pure genocide against the people of Plateau.”

