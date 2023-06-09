My worst fear has happened to me – Davido’s first baby mama

Sophia Momodu, first baby mama of ace Afrobeats singer, songwriter and record label owner, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that her worst…

Sophia Momodu, first baby mama of ace Afrobeats singer, songwriter and record label owner, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that her worst fear was raising a child alone.

The mother of one disclosed this during an Instagram live video, noting that her greatest fear has become a reality.

She added that nothing else could scare her again since she is living in her greatest fear of solely being responsible for her child.

“My worst fear has happened to me, so I don’t think anything scares me in life anymore. I never wanted to raise a child alone, and I am doing it now, so what could possibly happen to me other than my worst fear happening to me?,” she said.

Davido absent in my daughter’s life, says first Baby Mama

Davido: How I met Chioma

Daily Trust had reported how Sophia alleged Davido’s absent in her daughter’s life.

In a chat with some of her fans on Snapchat, she shared details of how parenting their daughter, Imade, is going, changing the belief that the singer is an amazing father.

She made it clear that she had been playing the role of father and mother to their daughter.

Despite being married to Chioma, Davido has quite a number of baby mamas; Sophia Momodu, the mother of his first child, Imade, Amanda who is the mother of Hailey and Larissa London, the mother of his son, Dawson.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...