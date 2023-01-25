Policeman rejects N1m bribe to release man arrested for kidnapping

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Alhaji Bamuwa Umaru, 62, in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State for offering N1million bribe…

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Alhaji Bamuwa Umaru, 62, in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State for offering N1million bribe to a police officer to secure the release of one Yusuf Ibrahim arrested for kidnapping.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said the man approached the officer in charge of the state anti-kidnapping squad, SP Aliyu Mohammed, and offered him the bribe to secure the release of Ibrahim, 27, of Danjibga Village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State.

“The suspected kidnapper was arrested by a team of Operation Restore Peace led by CSP Usman Abdullahi, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Rijiyar Zaki Division Kano after he was identified by a driver they kidnapped along Funtuwa-Gusau Road, and collected the sum of N500,000 as ransom before his release.

“On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and further confessed to having participated in a series of kidnappings at Sheme, Yankara, Faskari and Kucheri villages in Katsina and Zamfara states, respectively.”

Kiyawa said Ibrahim further confessed that their syndicate members killed about 10 of their kidnapped victims and that he alone killed two of the victims.

The PPRO added that both the kidnapper and the man that offered the money would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.