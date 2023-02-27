Atiku wins in Adamawa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won in his home state in Adamawa. Announcing the election results at the state collation…

Announcing the election results at the state collation centre in Yola on Monday, the INEC state collation officer, Professor Muhammad Laminu Mele, said Atiku scored 417,000 votes, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, scored 182,881 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) got 105,648 votes. The NNPP candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso scored 8,006 votes.

Atiku won in 20 out of the 21 local government areas in the state to defeat his rivals.

Details of the results:

Total registered voters: 2,186,465

Accredited voters: 764,834

A 654

AA 536

AAC. 646

ADC. 3,398

ADO. 1,906

APC. 182,881

APGA. 887

APM 650

APP. 372

BE 522

LP. 105,648

NNPP. 8006

NRM. 1563

PDP. 417,611

PRP. 701

SDP 1944

YPP 958

ZLP. 2257

Total valid votes 731,140

Rejected votes. 30481

Total votes cast 761,621

Results by local government

1. Lamurde LGA

APC 3,645

PDP. 9,912

LP. 9,744

NNPP. 188

2. Girei LGA

APC. 8,531

PDP. 1,557

LP. 3,749

NNPP. 254

3. Shelleng. LGA

APC. 6,213

PDP. 14,765

LP. 1,028

NNPP. 69

4. Toungo. LGA

APC. 4,163

PDP. 7,401

LP. 651

NNPP. 59

5. Guyuk LGA

APC. 5,904

PDP. 13,942

LP. 8,165

NNPP. 91

6. Ganye LGA

APC. 10,112

PDP. 21,672

LP. 1,069

NNPP 191

7. Mayobelwa LGA

APC. 13,271

PDP. 23,479

LP. 1,392

NNPP. 280

8. Fufore LGA

APC. 12,633

PDP. 26,049

LP. 897

NNPP. 508

9. Song LGA

APC. 10,993

PDP. 20,406

LP 8,506

NNPP. 1,233

10. Numan LGA

APC. 5,115

PDP. 8,984

LP. 10,229

NNPP. 168

11. Demsa LGA

APC. 5,746

PDP 17,166

LP 7,962

NNPP. 199

12. Yola South LGA

APC. 13,552

PDP. 31,774

LP 3,469

NNPP. 379

13. Maiha

Accr 23,222

APC 7,335

PDP. 14,088

LP. 440

NNPP. 1,253

14. Mubi North

Acc. 47,661

APC 10,078

PDP. 21,528

LP. 12,261

NNPP. 1,253

15. Mubi South

Acc. 29,664

APC 9,399

PDP 15,463

LP 2,936

NNPP. 519

16. Madagali

Acc 30,329

APC 4,935

PDP 18,077

LP. 4,034

NNPP 201

17. Gombi

Acc. 36,984

APC 8,341

PDP. 21,744

LP. 2,628

NNPP. 541

18. Michika

Acc 45,390

APC 7,062

PDP 28,328

LP 6,047

NNPP. 177

19. Jada

Acc. 40,383

APC 8,479

PDP. 28,569

LP 984

NNPP. 186

20. Hong

Acc 49,735

APC 11,489

PDP. 24,569

LP. 9,532

NNPP. 790

21.Yola North

Accredited 62,343

APC 15,885

PDP. 32,136

LP 9,925

NNPP. 584