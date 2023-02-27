Atiku wins in Adamawa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won in his home state in Adamawa.
Announcing the election results at the state collation centre in Yola on Monday, the INEC state collation officer, Professor Muhammad Laminu Mele, said Atiku scored 417,000 votes, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, scored 182,881 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) got 105,648 votes. The NNPP candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso scored 8,006 votes.
Atiku won in 20 out of the 21 local government areas in the state to defeat his rivals.
Details of the results:
Total registered voters: 2,186,465
Accredited voters: 764,834
A 654
AA 536
AAC. 646
ADC. 3,398
ADO. 1,906
APC. 182,881
APGA. 887
APM 650
APP. 372
BE 522
LP. 105,648
NNPP. 8006
NRM. 1563
PDP. 417,611
PRP. 701
SDP 1944
YPP 958
ZLP. 2257
Total valid votes 731,140
Rejected votes. 30481
Total votes cast 761,621
Results by local government
1. Lamurde LGA
APC 3,645
PDP. 9,912
LP. 9,744
NNPP. 188
2. Girei LGA
APC. 8,531
PDP. 1,557
LP. 3,749
NNPP. 254
3. Shelleng. LGA
APC. 6,213
PDP. 14,765
LP. 1,028
NNPP. 69
4. Toungo. LGA
APC. 4,163
PDP. 7,401
LP. 651
NNPP. 59
5. Guyuk LGA
APC. 5,904
PDP. 13,942
LP. 8,165
NNPP. 91
6. Ganye LGA
APC. 10,112
PDP. 21,672
LP. 1,069
NNPP 191
7. Mayobelwa LGA
APC. 13,271
PDP. 23,479
LP. 1,392
NNPP. 280
8. Fufore LGA
APC. 12,633
PDP. 26,049
LP. 897
NNPP. 508
9. Song LGA
APC. 10,993
PDP. 20,406
LP 8,506
NNPP. 1,233
10. Numan LGA
APC. 5,115
PDP. 8,984
LP. 10,229
NNPP. 168
11. Demsa LGA
APC. 5,746
PDP 17,166
LP 7,962
NNPP. 199
12. Yola South LGA
APC. 13,552
PDP. 31,774
LP 3,469
NNPP. 379
13. Maiha
Accr 23,222
APC 7,335
PDP. 14,088
LP. 440
NNPP. 1,253
14. Mubi North
Acc. 47,661
APC 10,078
PDP. 21,528
LP. 12,261
NNPP. 1,253
15. Mubi South
Acc. 29,664
APC 9,399
PDP 15,463
LP 2,936
NNPP. 519
16. Madagali
Acc 30,329
APC 4,935
PDP 18,077
LP. 4,034
NNPP 201
17. Gombi
Acc. 36,984
APC 8,341
PDP. 21,744
LP. 2,628
NNPP. 541
18. Michika
Acc 45,390
APC 7,062
PDP 28,328
LP 6,047
NNPP. 177
19. Jada
Acc. 40,383
APC 8,479
PDP. 28,569
LP 984
NNPP. 186
20. Hong
Acc 49,735
APC 11,489
PDP. 24,569
LP. 9,532
NNPP. 790
21.Yola North
Accredited 62,343
APC 15,885
PDP. 32,136
LP 9,925
NNPP. 584