David Mark’s daughter, 5 other APC candidates win rep seats in Benue

Daughter of the former Senate President David Mark, Mrs Blessing Onuh of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside five other candidates of the party have been elected into the House of Representatives.

Mark’s daughter, who is returning for a second term to represent Otukpo/Ohimini, polled 29,031 votes to defeat her closest opponent, Alex Ogbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 21,741 votes.

The returning officer for Otukpo/Ohimini at the Saturday National Assembly election, Professor Inner Mathias of Joseph Sarwaaun Tarka University in Makurdi, declared Blessing Onuh of APC winner on Monday afternoon.

Also, the wife of Senator George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs Regina Akume, has been declared winner of Gboko/Tarka federal constituency after defeating incumbent John Dyegh of PDP with of 47,086 votes as against the latter’s 24,639 votes.

Similarly, APC’s David Ogewu takes Oju/ Obi federal constituency after scoring 26,450 votes to defeat fourth time serving rep, Samson Okwu of PDP with 12,506 votes.

Barrister Phillip Agbese of APC has also been declared winner of Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo with a total of 19,083 votes to defeat PDP’s Barr Aida Nath who scored total of 15,219 votes.

Meanwhile, Arc. Achado Asema won Gwer/Gwer-West Senatorial District and APC’s Sekav Iyortyom defeated Kpam Sokpo of PDP for the Buruku federal constituency seat, while Terseer Ugbor won the Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency.