Politics

BREAKING: Former aide stops Ortom from going to senate

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has lost his bid to clinch the Benue North West senatorial seat to his former aide, Chief Titus Zam of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Returning officer, Prof. Rufus Shaato, declared Zam as winner of the election for Benue North West denatorial district at INEC office in Makurdi.

Shaato said Zam scored a total of 143,151 votes to emerge winner of the election as against Ortom who polled a total of 106,882 votes to come second while the Labour Party candidate, Mark Gbillah, had 51,950 votes.

Meanwhile, the results from various polling units, wards and local government area collation centres across the senatorial district indicated that the governor lost in six out of the seven local government areas winning only his native Guma.

The senator-elect was Ortom’s Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy. Affairs during his first tenure.

