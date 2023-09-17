Ata Igala sues for unity in Igala, Bassa nation

The Ata Igala, Matthew Opaluwa Oguche Akpa II, has called on the people of Igala/Bassa nation to be united and speak with one voice…

The Ata Igala, Matthew Opaluwa Oguche Akpa II, has called on the people of Igala/Bassa nation to be united and speak with one voice for the overall development of the area.

He said this when he inaugurated a seven-member caretaker committee for the Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA), with a charge to constitute a new executive for the apex socio cultural organization of the Igala/Bassa people of Kogi State.

The monarch, who inaugurated the new caretaker committee yesterday at his palace in Idah to end the lingering crisis that has bedevilled the Igala/Bassa cultural association, called for unity among them.

“The time has come for the voice of the Igala Bassa people to be heard far and wide and be respected in the comity of nations,” he said.

The monarch charged the committee to evolve an ICDA leadership that is credible, apolitical, competent, credible, capable and committed to Igala/Bassa cause.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Pastor Immanuel Ameadaji, assured of the resolve of the committee to do a clinical job devoid of sentiments that can stand the test of times, including striving to produce a credible leadership for ICDA.

Other members of the committee include Mrs. Comfort Musa (secretary), Chief Elukpo, Barrister Salihu Ahmed, Bartholomew Ademu, Hon.Gowon Omale and Chief Ibrahim Atadoga.

