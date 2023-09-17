TCN fire incident: Kebbi gov seeks probe over alleged sabotage

Governor Nasiru Idris of Kebbi State has called for investigation into the fire incident that gutted the two transformers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria…

Governor Nasiru Idris of Kebbi State has called for investigation into the fire incident that gutted the two transformers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria amid rumours surrounding what triggered it.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, during his visit to the scene of the fire incident at the TCN power station in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, said there were rumours that over hoarding of power might be responsible for the fire outbreak.

He lauded the state and federal fire services for being able to put out the huge fire without allowing it to spread and cause other damages, saying, “I learnt you have only five operational vehicles. Money would be made available for the refurbishment of your equipment and vehicles for you to do your duties.”

While calling on people to remain calm and give TCN the necessary support in the ongoing efforts to restore power in the state, he said money has been given to the Ministry for Water Resources to procure more diesels so as to make water available to people for use during the blackout period.

