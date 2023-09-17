Tinubu to address UNGA session Tuesday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deliver his inaugural national statement on September 19, the first day of the High-Level General Debate of the 78th United…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deliver his inaugural national statement on September 19, the first day of the High-Level General Debate of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session.

His spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement yesterday.

He said the president was scheduled to depart Abuja today for New York, where he would participate in the 78th Session of UNGA, which will be his first as the Nigerian leader after a successful outing at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by Governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State; Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State; Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Uba Sani of Kaduna State; AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo.

Also traveling with the president include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Finance, Wale Edun; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Mohammed Pate; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials will also be present.

Ngelale stated that before engaging in the General Debate, the president would join other world leaders to participate in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (UN 2023 Summit on SDGs) at the UNGA with the theme: “Rebuilding trust and Reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All.”

He added that President Tinubu’s address would encompass several issues, such as sustainable development, climate change, global cooperation, and the imperative to address inequalities and global humanitarian crises.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is slated to participate in the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development; High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response; UN Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit; High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage; High-Level Panel on Reform of the Global Financial Architecture, amongst others.

‘In New York, President Tinubu is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the presidents of the European Union Commission, Brazil, and South Africa, amongst others,” he said.

He said Tinubu would also advance his economic development agenda for aggressive investment attraction in meetings with the global leadership of transnational firms, such as Microsoft, Meta Technologies, Exxon Mobil, General Electric and others.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...