Architects encourage use of local, sustainable materials

The NIA president, Enyi Ben-Eboh, an architect, while speaking to journalists in Abuja during the Archibuilt Expo 2023, with the theme: “Driving a Sustainable Economy through the Built Environment,” held in Abuja, said the institute has always sought to bring out new technology and new materials that are sustainable and are fit for the Nigerian environment.

He said, “The economy today does not support much of imports and no country can survive when it depends entirely on imports.

“We have a situation where within our environment, we want to encourage those people who are into manufacturing of components that are useful in our building to come and make them available through an exhibition to architects and the architects can first and foremost be aware that these materials are locally available and also get to network and specify some of these products in their designs.”

He also urged his colleagues in the built environment to embrace technology for efficiency in their professional dealings.

Ben-Eboh explained that Archibuilt Expo is a paramount exhibition of construction systems and building materials in Nigeria which aims to connect architects, builders, and engineers with sources of quality products.

“These are products that have met our seal of durability and performance requirements. Our role in this regard is capable of mitigating some of the negative occurrences that had bedeviled our industry in times past,” he added.

