Crisis in Edo NMA as stakeholders suspend chairman, deputy, secretary

Crisis has rocked Edo State chapter of he Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) with the suspension of Chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, Deputy Chairman, Dr. Okwara Benson and Secretary, Dr. Collins Otoikhila, for allegedly refusing to carry out their constitutional duties as demanded by the AGM.

This was contained in a communique issued at its Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference (AGM/SC) held at the Doctors House in Benin City, Edo State.

The communique signed by Dr Iluobe Inegbenosun, Acting Chairman, Edo NMA and Dr Emeka Okoh public relations officer, read in part, “The AGM voted to suspend the trio of Chairman, Deputy Chairman, and Secretary, for refusing to carry out their constitutional duties.

“A secret ballot was held, and 120 members voted to suspend the Chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, Deputy Chairman, Dr Benson Okwara, and Secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila.

“The Deputy Secretary, Dr Inegbenosun should assume office as Ag Chairman, NMA Edo State with immediate effect while the suspended officers should hand over the association properties in their possession to the Ag Chairman within 48 hours of this meeting.

“Members took cognizance of the fact that all the committees of the association were constituted at a fraudulent and illegal State Executive Council (SEC) meeting where a quorum was not formed and the attendance list was doctored. Therefore, the AGM resolved to dissolve all the committees.”

“The financial report was prepared by the Suspended Chairman with little or no input from the financial secretary. There were several inconsistencies in the financial report with a total expenditure of fN54,847,067.48 spent under one year without any tangible project and no auditing. The AGM, therefore, resolved to step down the financial report.

“The AGM expressed its displeasure with the failure of the suspended Chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, for failing to solidarize with ARD members in Edo State during the NARD industrial action. The Ag Chairman assured the AGM that going forward, Edo NMA will support all her members including the ARD.”

Responding, the embattled NMA Chairman and Secretary respectively accused some members including officers of the Edo NMA of acting a preconceived script with a view to causing chaos and pandemonium in the association.

“Most galling and disrespectful action by these persons is the impersonation of my office and that of my Secretary by the Deputy Secretary and the PRO, who have been going about falsely parading themselves as Acting Chairman and Acting Secretary with intent to deceive the doctors in Edo State.”

