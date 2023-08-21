Declare state of emergency on malaria, reps panel urges FG

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Amobi Godwin Ogah, has called on the federal government to declare a state of…

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Amobi Godwin Ogah, has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on malaria in view of its deadly impacts on the citizens.

Ogah, who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, in a statement yesterday on the occasion of this year’s World Malaria Day, said, considering the threat malaria poses to humanity, every effort must be geared towards eradicating world’s deadliest killers – mosquitoes.

He said, “The House Committee on HIV, AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control is not unmindful of the challenges being faced by Nigerians in the fight against these ailments, especially in the fight against the control of malaria in the country, which appear to defile solutions.

“The committee will work with relevant stakeholders in the fight against malaria in ensuring that monies budgeted for are used for the purpose for which they are made.”

He urged governments at all levels to do more in a bid to ensure that mosquitoes are eradicated.

He said the committee will carry out its oversight functions to ascertain the role of primary health care in the Roll Back Malaria Programme.

