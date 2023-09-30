APC has formidable team to win gov’ship election – Ganduje

The national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the party has a formidable campaign team to win the November 11…

The national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the party has a formidable campaign team to win the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, urging the party members to work in unity to ensure the success of the party at the poll.

Ganduje, stated this in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital yesterday while inaugurating the National APC campaign council for the party’s governorship candidate for November 11 election in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, chaired by the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

He said Sylva as a former governor and minister was conversant with the workings in government and will be able to offer the state the needed leadership and bring about development in the state.

He urged the campaign council to be disciplined and focused to win the election and ensure that Bayelsa is governed by the APC after the election.

Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council and governor of Gombe State, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, expressed the hope that with the calibre of persons in the campaign council and the massive supports the party has received from the people of Bayelsa State; the election will be easy ride for APC and its candidate, Sylva.

On his part, the governorship candidate, Sylva, promised to return the state back to the path of progress and development using his six-point agenda.

