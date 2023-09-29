✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Ganduje arrives Bayelsa for APC guber campaign

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has arrived Bayelsa State for the Inauguration of his party’s campaign council for…

    By Bassey Willie.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has arrived Bayelsa State for the Inauguration of his party’s campaign council for the November 11 election.

Chief Timipre Sylva, candidate of the ruling party in the election, alongside his running mate, Great Joshua Maciver, and other top APC leaders welcomed Ganduje on Friday.

See the pictures below:

 

