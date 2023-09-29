PHOTOS: Ganduje arrives Bayelsa for APC guber campaign

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has arrived Bayelsa State for the Inauguration of his party’s campaign council for the November 11 election.
Chief Timipre Sylva, candidate of the ruling party in the election, alongside his running mate, Great Joshua Maciver, and other top APC leaders welcomed Ganduje on Friday.
- Court Upholds Delta Gov’s election, dismisses Omo-Agege’s Petition
- Autopsy shows late Halima’s eye not harvested – Gombe hospital
See the pictures below: