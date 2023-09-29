PHOTOS: Ganduje arrives Bayelsa for APC guber campaign

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has arrived Bayelsa State for the Inauguration of his party’s campaign council for…

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has arrived Bayelsa State for the Inauguration of his party’s campaign council for the November 11 election.

Chief Timipre Sylva, candidate of the ruling party in the election, alongside his running mate, Great Joshua Maciver, and other top APC leaders welcomed Ganduje on Friday.

