‘Anikulapo’ wins Overall Best Movie at 2023 AMVCA

Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix Original, Anikulapo, won the Overall Best Movie at the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) 2023.

The award was presented to Afolayan and his entourage at the event Saturday night.

Anikulapo by Afolayan also won in the Best Sound Editor, Best Sound Track, Best Writer and Best Indigenous Language Movie Yoruba categories of the award.

Anikulapo ward off competitions from the likes of Funke Akindele’s Battle on buka street, Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood, Femi Adebayor’s King of Thieves, Four Four Forty Four, Ile owo and Tembele

Crime and Justice television series won Best Picture Editor, while Best Art Director went to Wale Adeleke for the Yoruba epic movie Ageshinkole.

“Back from the future” by Skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, known as Kiekie, and Elozonam Ogbolu won the Best Online Content of the year.

Best Movie in West Africa was won by Brotherhood, produced by Jadesola Osiberu, while Crime and Justice won the Best Television Series.

Bimbo Ademoye got the Best Actress in Comedy, while Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggy, won the men’s category.

Osas Ighodalo won the Best Actress for the movie Man of God, Tobi Bakare won the Best Actor for the movie, Brotherhood. Leaked won Best Multichoice Talent Factory.

Mpali won the Best Mnet Telenovela while King Buga clinched the Best Mnet Unscripted Originals.

Abiseta Ahmed won the Best Supporting Actor, while Efe Irele won the Best Supporting Actress for 4-4-44 movie.

Influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and former BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura, won the coveted title of the Best Dressed male and female category.

The 2023 Industry Merit Award was won by Patience Ozokwo, for her journey and dedication in the movie industry.

Daily Trust reports that the 2023 AMVCA was held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.