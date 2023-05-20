I rocked $20k dress to AMVCA, Tacha brags

Tacha Akide, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, has bragged about rocking a $20,000 (equivalent to N15million) dress to the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice…

Tacha Akide, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, has bragged about rocking a $20,000 (equivalent to N15million) dress to the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The 9th edition of the prestigious awards is ongoing at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, with celebrities from the entertainment industry all gathered in resplendent fashion.

Tacha, dressed in a blue dress, designed by celebrity designer, Tolu Bally, shared the receipt of the price of her outfit with her followers on Twitter.

On the receipt was the amount, $20,000 boldly written on it.

The actress stated that though everyone looked amazing on the black carpet, nobody dressed as gorgeous as her.

“Everybody looks AMAZING on the BLACK CARPET TODAY!!! BUT we all know Nobody comes close!!!,” She posted alongside the pictures.

While her fans were excited, others wondered why she had to share such information with the public.

@lukesidee simply wrote, “20k for the dress 👗?”

@HMunxhin: “You look amazing, Big Tee”

@Kella_TheTechDJ: “You people are spending 15 million naira on one dress?? Wonderful 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

@NzedinmaC: “Ahhhhhhh 🥹. The Queen has gagged everyone”